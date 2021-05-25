HOLLYWOOD director Wes Anderson is heading for Madrid this year as work begins on the set of his newest creation.

Elaborate sets have been spotted under construction in the outskirts of the Chinchon region of Madrid, 46 kilometres south of the capital.

Although very few details of Anderson’s latest masterpiece are known, the sets appear to resemble western style backdrops, complete with a train station.

With a budget of €35 million, it is expected that Anderson regulars such as Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton could be involved in the yet unnamed project.

The unique American director, known for his meticulous attention to detail and use of stunning visual symmetry has been living in France for the past 15 years, and is no stranger to setting films in some of Europe’s most picturesque backdrops.

His 2013 Castello Calvacanti was shot in Rome, whilst The Grand Budapest Hotel was filmed in Berlin and his The French Dispatch was filmed in the Angouleme region of France.

Mayor of Chinchon, Francisco Martinez has welcomed the director and his crew to his town, however remains tight lipped on details of the new project.

“We have all been sworn to secrecy, but the project is really exciting,” said Martinez.

“We have been working closely with the production department and sourced accommodation for the entire cast and crew, as well as opening up the local theatre to become the headquarters of the operation.”

READ ALSO: