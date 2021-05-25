NEW coronavirus cases have dropped again on both a daily and week-to week basis in the Valencian Community.

The Tuesday(May 25) report from the regional health ministry says there are 120 new confirmed COVID infections.

That’s 21 fewer than yesterday and 28 less than a week ago.

Four COVID-related deaths have been announced today with only one in the last week and the other fatalities dating back to January and February.

Just 13 deaths have been declared in the last week, most of them from earlier this year.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7,424.

Hospitalisations have crept up by one admission in a day to 114, which is 34 less on a week-to-week comparison.

29 patients are in intensive care, a drop of three since yesterday, and five fewer than on May 18.

In terms of outbreaks, there is just one of ten cases or more, which is a ten-case incident at an Orihuela area workplace.

