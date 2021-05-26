YOUNG people will help keep Costa Blanca beaches safe again over the next few months in a repeat of last year’s ‘Safe Summer’ programme.

A thousand unemployed people aged between 18 and 30 were contracted by the Valencian government in 2020 to offer COVID safety advice across all of the region’s beaches.

The programme was regarded as a great success and will return on July 1.

One change from last year will be that each of the Valencia region’s 71 coastal municipalities will directly hire the beach assistants through to September 30 via the €4.5 million scheme.

The assistants will also have additional duties like providing tourist information and assisting lifeguards to monitor safety in the sea.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “The scheme’s return will once again help in all aspects of beach safety and reinforce the area as a safe tourist destination.”

Everybody that’s hired will go through an intensive crash course before starting work in July.