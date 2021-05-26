NEW COVID-19 cases have gone up on both a daily and weekly basis according to figures published today(May 26) by the Valencian health authority.

192 new infections were reported today as part of the normal Wednesday rise on the Tuesday total, which was 120.

The underlying week-to-week trend though reported a 54 case increase.

Four deaths through the coronavirus were announced, with just one in the last week.

Two of the fatalities dated back to last December and one in February.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7,428, a rise of 17 in the last seven days, with the vast bulk of the latest death figures down to fatalities from months ago.

There has been a rise in hospitalisations for the second successive day.

Admissions in the Valencian Community have gone up to 120, a six patient rise since yesterday but it is still 28 less compared to seven days ago.

A big positive is another significant fall in ICU patients which number just 24.

That’s five fewer than yesterday, and ten less on a week-to-week basis.

