THE meeting scheduled for tomorrow by the Andalucian Expert Committee to discuss its COVID-19 de-escalation plan has been postponed as they monitor a rise in cases across the province.

The meeting was scheduled to take place to discuss the possible relaxation of restrictions when Andalucia’s Phase 2 of de-escalation comes into play on June 1.

However due to a slight increase in cases, the committee has decided to set the meeting back one week to monitor the situation after case numbers rose over the past week.

Currently the community rate sits at 166.6 per 100,000, above the 150 required in the de-escalation program.

The committee is currently liaising with the Ministry of Health to analyse case numbers to decide whether to postpone the June 1 deadline in which many of the pubic restrictions would end.

Andalucia is keen to release some of its restrictions to return to some kind of normality before the summer season begins in earnest.

In an interview with Canal Sur, spokeswoman for the committee Inmaculada Salcedo said, “the economy is also a public health problem, and we hope that if cases stabilise we will be able to improve the measures.”

The boards concerns should be somewhat quashed as the Junta announced that it will be opening up vaccines for the under 50 age group by June 7 thanks to a new delivery of vaccines.

Spokesman for the Board, Elias Bendodo revealed the news that he expects at a further 1.4 million does will be administered during June for those between 40-49 years old.

This particular age group is the largest in the community, representing 16.4% of the population and will be made possible by a delivery of 4.1 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna doses this week.

