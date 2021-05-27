THE Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition has opened its doors to the public after a successful prize giving ceremony held on Monday.

In the presence of The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes and leading judge and international artist Javier Machimbarrena, the participating artists were celebrated in a special evening at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Over 150 individual pieces were judged by 79 artists including numerous paintings, sculptures and audio visual entries.

THE WINNERS

Minister of Culture Award (£3,000) – Leslie Gaduzo – ‘In Hong Kong’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award (£750) – Leslie Gaduzo – ‘In Hong Kong’

Sculpture Award (£750) – Tyrone Anthony Vera – ‘Size 6’

Photography Award (£750) – Daniel Ghio – ‘The Beauty Within’

Video Award (£750) – Alan Perez – ‘Confinement Boogie’

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award (£1000) – Karl Ullger – ‘4 Hospital Steps’

Best Young Artist (£1000) – Naomi Duarte – ‘Masculinity?’

Honorable Mentions – Zulaika Vallance (A Fresh Start), Timo Canessa (El Habanero) and Rina Devine (Retribution).

The award winning pieces will be on display at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until Saturday June 5 weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.