THE iconic symbol of Cordoba is the stunning Mosque-Cathedral, which is an extraordinary example of the blending of Muslim and Christian cultures.

Built in the 8th Century under the rule of Amir Abd ar-Rahman I, the mosque became a Christian church when Cordoba was conquered by Fernando III of Castilla in 1236.

Such was its stunning beauty, the christians decided to preserve the mosque rather than destroy it, enhancing its beauty by adding new spaces and monuments.

The central focus of the edifice is a shell-shaped prayer niche built in the 10th century.

The mihrab traditionally faces Mecca. However, the one in the mosque of Cordoba faces south.

The striped brick and stone arches are supported by 856 granite and marble pillars from the Roman and Visigothic ruins.

The sun’s rays create an impressive play of light between the pillars and the arches.

Also, like many cathedrals in southern Spain, the Mosque of Cordoba has an orange tree courtyard.

You can enter the Patio de los Naranjos free of charge, and this is where you will find the kiosk to buy your ticket for the oficial tour.

Entrance to the Mosque costs €11 per person. Children between 10 and 14 years old will pay €6, and children under 10 are free.

Early risers can visit the mosque for free from Monday to Saturday from 8:30am to 9:30am.

All photos from Spain.info

