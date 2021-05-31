VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, has warned that COVID-19 cases are rising and appealed for residents not to let their guard down.

In a week where a record number of 351,000 vaccine doses are coming to the Valencian Community, Puig has once again urged caution.

Ximo Puig said: “Infection figures for the last few days have recorded a slight increase and that has to stop.”

“We must be aware that we are still in a pandemic and that the latest measures that allow greater mobility can lead to an increase infections,” he added.

The Valencian Community infection rate is still one of the lowest in mainland Europe but new COVID-19 cases have been creeping up very slowly over the last week.

The crucial hospital admission and death rate figures have continued their overall downward trend.

“We don’t want to return to some previous restrictions because that would be very negative, and we have to continue our dual-policy of vaccinations with preventative measures,” Puig commented.

The region’s curfew, currently between 1.00 am and 6.00 am will end on June 7, and the Valencian border reopened on May 9 following the end of the State of Alarm.

A week ago(May 24), Spain said that UK tourists could arrive without the need for a negative PCR test, while other countries like France have introduced a seven-day quarantine period for UK arrivals, fearful of the so-called Indian COVID variant.

This week’s vaccination programme in the Valencian Community features 124,000 second dose Pfizer injections for people aged 66 and over awaiting their second injection.

160,000 first Pfizer shots will given to residents in their fifties.

36,000 single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be administered to people in their fifties, as well as 16,000 Modern first doses in the same age category.

10,000 AstraZeneca injections are ear-marked as first injections for residents aged between 60 and 66 years.

