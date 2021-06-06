IT’S great to see places open and busy – finally! But more importantly I can resume my social life uninterrupted without lockdowns, restrictions and babyish curfews!

I’ve lived on the island for just over a year now, and what a year it’s been! But it hasn’t stopped me from getting around the island and enjoying some of the fabulous beaches, restaurants and bars. It’s great to see new places opening up and there are still so many places I’ve yet to try. I love eating and drinking and the island has so much choice.

Here are a few of my favourites;

Nova Del Mar Restaurant and Bar in San Augustin has got to be one of the best spots on the island. Overlooking Port Calanova and a pretty little beach, it’s got an amazing view over the sea and is the perfect place for sundowner drinks. The restaurant has just introduced a new sharing menu and they have a great choice of cocktails and worldwide wines. Friday night their resident DJ gets the weekend started with some great tunes and is a popular place with the international clientele. Run by two Swedish families, the food is a mix of Mediterranean with a Swedish influence. If you’re looking for somewhere with a great location and atmosphere, then you won’t be disappointed. Try their new social eating menu and concept – Lunch Without Ending!

Sundowner drinks at Nova Del Mar Restaurant and Bar

Balneario beach restaurant is a great place to spend the day. You can hire sunbeds and an umbrella from their beach club on Illetas beach and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner. Paella is a favourite with the locals and holidaymakers. Last time I ate there I bumped into Brendon Cole and his Mrs who live on the island.

Vandal restaurant in Palma is definitely a destination restaurant. The food, venue and concept are interesting and original. Downside is it’s quite small inside so you need to make sure you book. It’s not the cheapest place to eat, but the food is well worth it. Ask for the Childhood Feelings dessert and indulge your senses, knowing that you’re also helping local people as the restaurant supports the Shambhala Foundation for young and vulnerable people on the island. Vandal is best for date nights, special occasions, or if you’ve looking for something a little avant-garde!

Naan Street Food Restaurant in Palma has a great menu and the food is delicious. You can get half or full portions so it’s great to try as many of the different flavoursome dishes. The restaurant is in Santa Catalina, at the heart of Palma’s eateries and social scene. The restaurant only has limited seating outside and inside so you’ll need to book. The restaurant might not look much, but the food is great and good value.

Il Chiringo Restaurant If you want to eat great food and feel sand in-between your toes on the beach, then this is the place. ll Chiringo on Palmanova beach is always busy and popular with the locals. It has a great selection of fresh fish and seafood which can be cooked on the BBQ. There’s shelves of wines and champagnes to choose from, are you getting the running theme! I’ve eaten one of the best pasta dishes ever here, Paccheri with lobster, the pasta was cooked perfectly and you get a generous half lobster with it for €24.50. Again, it’s popular so you’ll need to book.

I love a recommendation so please message me your favourite places on the island @tereniataras