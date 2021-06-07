Vaccination against Covid-19 for people between 40 and 49 years old in the Valencian Community starts today, June 7, a whole ten days ahead of schedule.

The region is expected to administer over 400,000 this coming week, the highest figure to date.

Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat, also admitted that those between 30 and 39 years old will get their jabs in July.

And if the vaccination rate accelerates, it is possible that this age group may also be earlier.

With a mixture of vaccine manufacturers, including Pfzer, Astrazeneca and Janssen, it is the former that will target people born between 1962 and 1981.

The other vaccines will be divided among other age groups and, in some cases, of specific professions.

By this coming weekend, the Valencian Community will have administered more than 3 million doses.

An official press release from the Generalitat states, “it seems that the objective of reaching group immunity this summer will be met, with which we can say goodbye to the pandemic.”

