THE United States Government has reviewed its Travel Notices and has moved Spain’s risk assessment from Level 4 to Level 3, among other European nations.

News from the US State Department announced yesterday that it was relaxing travel restrictions from over 30 countries, including Spain, making international travel one step closer to normality.

The news comes as the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has restructured its categorising procedures, meaning that many nations that were previously at ‘extremely high risk’ have now been moved to ‘high risk’.

In real terms, level 4 countries are classed as ‘do not travel’ and level 3 countries are classed as ‘reconsider travel’.

Among these countries recategorised are Spain, France, Germany and Greece.

The change in risk level has been thanks to Spain’s decreasing incidence rate for COVID-19 cases, which currently sits at between 100-500 cases per 100,000 population according to CDC figures.

VACCINATED ARRIVALS

In order to travel to the United States, vaccinated travellers can now enjoy relative freedom once they touch down, with no quarantine regulations and no need for further testing.

Vaccinated travellers do however need to show a negative PCR test obtained in Spain carried out within three days of travel, or show recovery from COVID-19 within three months of travel.

Once you touch down on American soil travellers, including US citizens must carry out a COVID-19 test 3-5 days into their stay, and self monitor for symptoms of the virus.

UNVACCINATED ARRIVALS

Un vaccinated travellers however will still need to abide by the strict quarantine rules one you land.

Before travel, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of your flight.

Upon arrival, travellers are required to self isolate for seven days, and carry out a viral test within five days of arrival.

For both vaccinated, and unvaccinated arrivals, the US government advises to abide by social distancing rules, wear a mask and avoid crowded areas or people at high risk from the virus.

RETURN TO SPAIN

Upon return to Spain, US travellers must present either a vaccination certificate obtained from the Spanish Heath authority OR a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before travel.

Arrivals must also present a QR code generated by Spain’s Travel Health Portal here.

Travel between the two nations was also bolstered last month as lading US carrier American Airlines announced that it was reopening flights between Miami and Dallas Fort Worth and Madrid and Barcelona.

