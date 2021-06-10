VALENCIA region residents who are worried about missing a COVID vaccination because they will be on holiday have been assured that a rebooking procedure will be introduced soon.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, told the regional parliament, Les Corts, today(June 10) that a mechanism will be put into place ‘shortly’.

Ximo Puig said: “The health ministry will introduce a system where vaccination appointments can be tailored around planned trips or holidays which are important at the moment in boosting the mental wellbeing of residents.”

Recipients of a text message with an appointment time that they cannot make are currently asked to contact their local medical centre so that another person can take their place.

The vaccination programme will be even busier in the Valencian Community as younger age groups will be jabbed.

It is inevitable that some of the appointment calls will be made when people are away or about to go on holiday.

Two million shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are scheduled to be used between July and September in the region, accounting for 40% of the population.

The national target is for around 33 million people to have been fully vaccinated by mid-August.

READ MORE LATEST COVID FIGURES FROM THE COSTA BLANCA AND VALENCIA AREAS

SOME ASTRAZENECA SHOTS ARE DELAYED FOR PEOPLE WAITING FOR THEIR SECOND DOSE