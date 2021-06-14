THIS year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most iconic and influential Spanish cinema directors of all time.

Luis Garcia Berlanga was born in Valencia on June 12, 1921 (died November 13, 2010) and a series of events have been scheduled in the regional capital to commemorate his life and work.

Berlanga’s most famous films include Bienvenido, Mister Marshall (1953), La escopeta nacional (1978) and La vaquilla (1985), among a total of 17 feature-length productions and six short films.

He won numerous awards during his lifetime and posthumously, and his influence on Spanish cinema, especially comedy, cannot be overstated.

Events to mark the Año Berlanga (´Berlanga Year’) include screenings of his work and other comedy films that inspired him and which were in turn inspired by him, taking place at Valencia University until July 23 and then in the gardens of the Palau de la Musica from July 29 to August 30.

Luis Garcia Berlanga

The exhibition ¡Viva Berlanga! is currently running at the Museu Valencia de la Il·lustracio i de la Modernitat until September 19 (free entry), collecting props, posters, cameras and a wealth of other material used by the director.

Bilingual English/Spanish guided tours are taking place every day at 6 pm, taking visitors through different parts of Valencia city that are closely connected to Berlanga and his work.

A congress exploring the director’s use of traditional fiestas such as the Fallas and his portrayal of the Mediterranean way of life has been scheduled for November.

The Año Berlanga will culminate with the Premios Goya gala – the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars – at the Palau de les Arts in February 2022, with this year’s event dedicated to the Valencian genius.

For further information and to book, visit www.visitvalencia.com/centenario-berlanga