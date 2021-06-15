A MIRACLE dog has been rescued alive after being run over and becoming trapped in a car bumper for two days.

According to official sources, a concerned Fuengirola resident alerted the policia local to the presence of a dog near the A-7 motorway, between the municipalities of Estepona and Marbella.

Two days later, on Sunday night, the Fuengirola Fire Brigade received a phone call from another local resident who noticed that she had a dog stuck in the bumper of her car, next to the engine.

The woman had become concerned after hearing animal-like noises coming from the hood of her car, on realising the disturbing howling belonged to a dog that had become stuck in the engine compartment of her car, she called for assistance.

Firefighters from Fuengirola Fire Brigade soon responded to the call. However, they were not hopeful of a positive outcome as the canine became unnervingly quiet.

Some thirty minutes later, one of the firefighters managed to pull the pooch out of the engine, alive.

The miracle mutt, which did not have an identification chip, was reportedly shaken by the incident, but only suffered some bruising to its limbs and has since been taken to the municipal animal health centre and placed under veterinary care.

