A major marijuana-growing operation has been smashed by the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional in Alicante Province.

25 people have been arrested and nearly 15,000 marijuana plants seized from four rural properties that were rented by the gang and converted into drug farms.

Large indoor and outdoor plantations were set up in the Alcoy, Benifallim, and Cocentaina areas.

The gang bought 30,000 seeds of premium genetic marijuana for their enterprise.

Each of the rental properties was camouflaged to try to hide the real purpose of what they and the surrounding land was being used for.

ONE OF THE RENTAL PROPERTIES USED AS A DRUGS FARM

80 Guardia and Policia Nacional officers raided 11 addresses at the beginning of June, which included an industrial warehouse in Alcoy.

Besides seizing drugs, a sawn-off shotgun and ten other guns were recovering along with a crossbow.

Police also impounded six cars, precision scales, a money-counting machine and a variety of computer and telecommunication devices.

Five members of the Spanish gang, including the leader, were remanded into custody by an Alcoy judge, with the remainder released on bail.

