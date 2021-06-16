THE next Nato summit will be held in Spain in 2022.

It will be Spain’s first Nato summit since 1997, when it was hosted by Madrid when José María Aznar was leader.

Now the summit will return to Spain for the first time in 25 years, with the date of the meeting also to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the country’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance.

Speaking on Monday at their meeting in Brussels Heads of State and Government of the Atlantic Alliance said: “We hope to meet again in Spain in 2022, which will be followed by our next meeting in Lithuania.”

It comes as Pedro Sánchez revealed he has a brief meeting with the president of the United States to discuss future Nato plans.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Sanchez said he congratulated Joe Biden on his presidency and for ‘the progressive agency that he has set up‘.

Sanchez added that the pair discussed Nato, strengthening military ties between the two countries and migration issues in Latin America.

“We have had a brief conversation and a brief walk because that is what the NATO members have asked us to do,” said Sanchez. “We talked about strengthening the military ties that we have and the bilateral defense agreement dating from 1988. Spain’s position is to update that agreement. We then discussed the situation in Latin America. I have conveyed my concern about the immigration situation in that region because of the pandemic. “

Sánchez added that he praised Bide for bringing the USA back into the Paris agreement and tackling climate change.

He said: “He is a progressive leader who has inspired many of us. Issues such as social policy, relying on science to respond to the pandemic are things that unite us. After this first contact we have agreed to continue collaborating and working together.”

