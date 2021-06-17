LISTENING to classical music has been linked to health and wellbeing improvements in those suffering with dialysis.

In a study of 90 patients, researchers from the Valencia Music College, the Nephrology Department at Manises Hospital, and the Polytechnic University of Valencia, found that listening to live classical music can help increase sleep quality, emotional well-being, vitality, reduce pain, and improve general health.

Live music is played to patients with dialysis (Credit: Manises Hospital, Valencia)

“This process has been available at the Manises Hospital for some time,” said Dr. Rico, a nephrologist at the centre. “The data shows that implementing this type of initiative in more centres will allow more patients to benefit from its effects.”

Manises Hospital calls the initiative ‘Musicians for Health,’ whereby volunteer musicians come to the hospital and perform live micro-concerts for the patients.

These were suspended due to the pandemic but the hospital says it hopes to make ‘them possible again soon’.

READ ALSO: