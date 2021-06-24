TRAVEL is now permitted from Northern Ireland the Balearic Islands, the government announced on Thursday afternoon.

Self-isolation will no longer be necessary for those travelling from NI to the Balearic Islands as it joins the list of green countries.

The traffic light system for international travel was announced by the Stormont Executive and came into effect back in May but Thursday is the first time that any part of Spain has made it onto the green list.

It’s welcome news for Northern Irish holidaymakers who can now travel to key holiday hotpots incuding Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca with no need to quarantine when they return, but they do still have to pay for tests.

The system, which categorises countries as either red, amber, or green based on their coronavirus risk, gives different rules for each list.

However, the countries on each list are under constant review to make sure it reflects the latest assessment of risks, including coronavirus infection rates and new variant rates.

Here are all the countries on Northern Ireland’s green list as of this evening and will come into effect on Wednesday June 30.

What countries are currently on the green list?

From 04:00 BST on Wednesday 30 June these countries will be put on the green list for NI:

Anguila

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

