A Murcia region man has been jailed over an online scam where he sold second-hand goods but never sent out the items.

The 23-year-old Cartagena resident had four arrest warrants out against him from courts in Asturias, Granada, Huesca, and Valencia.

A Guardia Civil probe co-ordinated in Alicante uncovered 11 cases where the fraudster pocketed bank transfers for goods that were not delivered.

The amount of money that he obtained illegally has not been disclosed.

The investigation, codenamed ‘Operation Lev’, started in late May when one of his victims went to the Guardia in Novelda, Alicante Province.

He told officers that he made an online transfer of €135 for a video game console but never received it or heard from the seller again.

The Guardia Civil tracked the conman down to an address in Cartagena, where he lived with his mother.

They were both detained as the mother had an arrest warrant against her from a Valencia judge.

A Cartagena court released her on bail, but jailed her son due to the amount of outstanding warrants across Spain.

