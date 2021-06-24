The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have arrested a 30-year-old local man and seized over 10 fuel containers, after a tip-off form a member of the public.

Just before 10pm on Wednesday night, the RGP received a call about a suspicious car, which was driving erratically in the area of Winston Churchill Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the Gibraltar-plated car but the man refused to stop and sped away.

Very soon after, police found abandoned outside the Ocean Spa Plaza Car Park.

Inside the car, police found 11 x 25 litre canisters full of petrol.

11 canisters of fuel were seized, which RGP believe were for the purpose of refuelling the RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect hiding in a nearby control room, inside the car park.

He was arrested on suspicion of: conveying fuel in a motorcar exceeding 20 litres of petrol without a licence, dangerous driving, failing to stop, criminal damage, and driving without a licence.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who called us about this vehicle,” said an RGP spokesperson.

“Fuel containers like this are often taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers.

“As well as hindering organised crime in the drug trafficking trade, we’ve also removed the risk of fire or explosion.

“Again, we ask anyone who observes a large quantity of these plastic containers to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507.

“This information can be provided anonymously and there is no need to give your personal details.”

The man has been released on bail, pending further investigation.