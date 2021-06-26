You must be so careful with your documentation and paperwork in Spain.

It has become far more complicated and involved, since the finalisation of Brexit.

For example, it is now necessary to have the TIE or a Work Visa to be able to get employment in Spain, and at present, there is no easy way.

Firstly you will need the padron and I understand there have recently been a number of fraudulent padrons issued. So be very careful as health cover is necessary with the complete documentation and certificate.

It is no good selecting the cheapest health option – the authorities require a certificate to confirm health cover with your application and there are a limited number of companies whose policies are accepted and authorised by the police.

Despite what others may advise or recommend, please ensure you use the correct company to do your application – both lawyers and gestors are experienced and there are a number of individuals who specialise in the process of applying the TIE’s/residencia/visas.

This is where my company can be very helpful, as we do supply a fully recommended health insurance and my company works very closely with many authorised legal associates.

Imagine finally reaching the stage where you present all your documentation, only to discover that your application is rejected because your documents do not meet all the legal requirements.

The correct advice and help is essential to avoid this happening.

Exactly the same situation applies when you are talking about investments and pensions held in the UK.

Once again, it is necessary to be sure the company you are using has full authorisations and credentials for both Europe and Britain.

This becomes more important with your applications for residencia and visas, as you are required to have an amount in the bank and proof of income as part of your application.

However, if you purchase a property in excess of €500,000, you can apply for a Golden Visa and the process is slightly different.

Please do not attempt to do any of this yourself or be persuaded by people who tell you it is not necessary to do anything.

In both instances, this would be wrong and would have a detrimental effect on your dream to live in Spain.

If you need assistance and any more information, please contact one of my offices, visit the website www.jennifercunningham.net or email info@jennifercunningham.net