THREE Police officers were injured in Pilar de la Horadada on Saturday, as a man attacked them.

He was arrested after the altercation, during which he injured himself and caused damage to a car parked nearby.

INJURED: Arrested man had bitten policeman

Police were called to a bar in the coastal town following reports of a man behaving aggressively.

When a patrol did arrive, the man lunged at them without warning, biting one on the arm.

He then spat blood at another, as shocked customers watched him kicking and scratching the other officers.

The detainee had already broken part of a car that was parked up and began to injure himself with a metal door.

In all, three Pilar de la Horadada Local Police officers were injured, including the detainee.

He was arrested for disturbing public order and assaulting the authorities.