NEW coronavirus infections have almost doubled on a week-to-week basis in the Valencian Community.

The Tuesday(June 29) update from the regional health ministry saw 618 COVID-19 cases declared compared to 332 a week ago.

The figure is 347 less than yesterday, which included statistics from part of the weekend.

Two-thirds of the cases(429) are in Valencia Province, with 136 in Alicante, and just 53 in Castellon.

There were no age breakdowns provided today after yesterday’s news that over half of new infections were among people aged between 15 and 29 years.

It was announced today that vaccinations of people in their thirties has been brought forward by 12 days starting from next week.

Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “62% of COVID outbreaks are occurring within the social sphere, with 24% within a home environment, and 8.6% at work”.

Two deaths were declared today, both of which happened in the last seven days.

The regional pandemic death toll now stands at 7,452 with just three fatalities reported in the last week.

Despite the big rise in COVID cases, hospitalisations have only shown a tiny increase.

They stand at 129, which is three more than yesterday, and an increase of 24 compared to June 22 which was the lowest figure recorded this year.

Intensive care unit patients are at 16, which is the same as a week ago and equals the smallest total of 2021.

