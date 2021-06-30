A TEAM of detectives have broken up a massive criminal gang responsible for snatching luxury vehicles on the Costa del Sol.

Police have been on the hunt for members of an organised crime gang who stole cars worth millions.

Officers revealed that they had spent weeks trying to catch surveillance-savvy crooks, who used ‘sophisticated technical devices’ to bypass the security systems of high-end cars

The thieves, from Russia, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, were wanted in connection to a series of car thefts in Malaga and are accused of snatching up to €3million worth of top end vehicles.

Officers seized alarge load capacity, five-axle trailer, which the gang allegedly used to transport the parts out of Spain.

During the police operation, two high-end vehicles – both reported as stolen – were recovered as well as numerous parts from luxury vehicles including six fuel tanks, 32 engines, 24 gearboxes, 16 doors, 18 wheels, six batteries, six radiators, six roof covers, and 20 vehicle seats as well as five electric roofs, front windows and headlights.

