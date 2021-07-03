HOLLYWOOD star Adam Sandler is set to jet into Mallorca in August to shoot scenes for the new Netflix film Hustle.

Produced by Sandler and basketball legend LeBron James, the film finds Sandler starring as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a new talent with a turbulent past while abroad.

Without his team’s approval, Sandler decides to bring his new find back home with him, giving them both one last shot to prove they are worthy for the NBA.

Produced by SpringHill Entertainment, the film’s all-star cast will also include Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster.

The scenes for Mallorca will be led by Palma Pictures, a production company responsible for producing almost 30 feature films and television series.

And this isn’t the first time Sandler has been on the island. In 2010, he chose Mallorca for the European premiere of the box office hit Big Kids.

According to reports, it was the actor himself who asked for Hustle to be filmed in Mallorca due to its low cases of COVID-19 and because of the fond memories he had from his previous visit.

READ MORE: