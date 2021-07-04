One of Manilva’s favourite restaurateurs, Paul Hickling, has reopened the Roman Oasis as an 18-hole mini golf and bar.

IT was once known as ‘Spain’s most eccentric restaurant’. The favourite stomping ground of unconventional TV cook Keith Floyd and home to a full size cannon, lifelike Centurion, illuminated skeleton and a King Arthur’s Sword wedged into one of the tables.

For 36-years owner Paul Hickling was the jovial ‘mine host’ serving up fabulous food at the Roman Oasis in Manilva, on the Costa del Sol, but in 2019 he decided to put his feet up for a well-deserved retirement.

Well, it didn’t last very long. Because he’s relaunched his restaurant as a 18-hole mini golf course.

In true ‘Paul style’, the course is as ambitious and striking as ever, with statues, plenty of trees for much-needed shade when the heat of the game gets too much. Oh, and watch out for parrots flying around too!

Unfortunately, there won’t be any more tasty food coming out of Paul’s kitchen but the bar will still be fully stocked with all the favourites.

For more updates and info, check out the Roman Oasis Facebook page.

Address: Lugar Río Manilva, S/N 29691 Manilva, Spain

