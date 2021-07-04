WHEN designer Tas Careaga found his ‘dream home’ he certainly had more vision than most.

Many people would have seen the crumbling walls and collapsed roof of the 16th century church as little more than rustic ruins in the heart of the Basque Country.

Designer Tas Careaga worked with architect Carlos Garmendia to transform the church (Credit: The Singular Space. Extraordinary Properties)

While the magnificent location in the wooded valleys of the mountainous region is an obvious attraction, the cost and effort of somehow restoring the tumbledown building into a comfortable home would have put most people off.

But the Venezuelan creative director, graphic designer, computer engineer, photographer, painter, interior designer and skateboarder clearly saw the potential and was not put off by the difficulties of the project.

A BIG PROJECT: the church had crumbling walls and the roof was collapsing (Credit: The Singular Space. Extraordinary Properties)

He teamed up with architect Carlos Garmendia to transform the church – which dates back to 1530 – and three years later it is mission accomplished.

The result is certainly unusual – and definitely unique. It is in the neighbourhood of Las Barrietas in Sopuerta, a town 30 minutes from Bilbao.

Set in the rollings hills of Basque country, the church has beautiful views (Credit: The Singular Space. Extraordinary Properties)

Careaga said in an interview with The Singular Space: “For me, what makes it unique is knowing that the walls around you have been standing for 500 years, and the fact that I’ve made the interior very much my own. I regard it almost like a work of art.

Now the project is complete, Careaga has put the three bedroom house up for sale.



The website says: “The current owner has done a breath-taking job of blending renaissance and modern aesthetics, creating a thoroughly contemporary living space with an exalted and meditative atmosphere.

Blending renaissance and modern aesthetics, a contemporary living space has been created (Credit: The Singular Space. Extraordinary Properties)

“This is a truly unique and extraordinary home that will captivate artists and art-lovers alike.”

According to the listing with The Singular Space, the church is set on a 900 m2 plot and has a total built area of 250 m2. The home is being sold for €1,600,000.

The church comes fully furnished with all the art work (Credit: The Singular Space. Extraordinary Properties)

Photos courtesy of The Singular Space. Extraordinary Properties

Ana Vela & Ramón Amat Co-Founders www.thesingular.space

Instagram @thesingular.space

READ ALSO: