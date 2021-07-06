SPAIN’S cabinet has backed a bill which would classify all ‘non-consensual’ sex as rape.

The Council of Ministers approval today(July 6) will see the measure debated this September by Congress before it becomes law.

The proposal has been given the tag-line of the ‘Yes means Yes’ bill and would bring Spain into line with other European countries.

Parliamentary approval is expected before the end of the year.

Equality Minister, Irene Montero, said:“The objective is clear that no woman feels alone.”

“This represents a decisive advance in the comprehensive protection of women and it certainly makes us feel better as a society,” she added.

The first draft of the bill was published in March 2020.

Today’s ministerial approval comes five years after the notorious ‘Wolf Pack’ case when five men raped a teenage women at the Pamplona bull runs.

That incident sparked an outcry over Spain’s lax laws over sexual assault.

Stalking and harassment will also become crimes once the legislation is passed.

Irene Montero praised assaulted women who had broken a ‘wall of silence’ to tell their stories.

“This law is yours. Only yes is yes,” the minister said.

