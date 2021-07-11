PLANS for a luxury campsite in Gandia (La Safor, Valencia Province) are causing a heated debate among residents, local and regional governments.

The plans, which have just been approved by the regional Tourism department, entail building the large complex on more than 188,700 square metres in the beach area.

According to the Generalitat, the project would be positive for the town as it would revitalise an otherwise unused rural area and create direct and indirect job vacancies.

However, the plans are strongly opposed by environmental associations, landowners and residents in the Moli de Santa Maria area, plus joint regional and local governing party Compromis, who have issued their own report outlining their arguments against the campsite.

The favourable report issued this week is just the first step on the way to drawing up the Community Interest Declaration, which has the final word on whether or not the project is viable and how it should go ahead.

Photo by Cordon Press

Sources close to Gandia Town Hall reveal that the road ahead is complicated, as the land earmarked by the developers is currently classed as unsuitable for construction and located next to the protected marshes.

One of the most important and legally binding reports has yet to be issued by the regional Environment department, and predictions in this sense are not too optimistic.

Within Gandia council itself, the PSPV majority views the project as positive but advises waiting for the final results of the official impact studies, while Compromis rejects the plans outright.

Meanwhile, the promoters have incorporated a series of elements to the project in a bid to make it more environmentally friendly – and hopefully encourage the Generalitat to approve the plans.

These include setting up two drinking water points with drainage and treatment systems in case the local supply fails, a connection to the sewage mains, separating refuse to encourage recycling, solar panels, and controlling light and sound pollution, among others.

