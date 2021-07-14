2,098 new coronavirus cases were reported today(July 14) in the Valencian Community.

That compares to 1,553 yesterday and 1,587 a week ago.

Today’s figures by province are 1,285 in Valencia; 574 in Alicante; and 239 in Castellon.

There have been no breakdowns in age profiles of new cases, which are believed to be continuing the trend of being mainly among people aged 30 and under.

Two deaths, that occurred in the last week, have been announced today.

The pandemic fatalities in the region now total 7,468, with six deaths reported over the last seven days.

After a fall yesterday, hospital admissions are climbing once again.

Today’s total is 390, compared to Tuesday’s total of 367.

It is a significant rise of 147 hospitalisations on a week-to-week basis.

Of the 390 people admitted, by province there are 321 patients in Valencia; 48 in Alicante; and 21 in Castellon.

The overwhelming bulk of ICU cases, which now total 54, are in Valencia with 46.

Today’s intensive care total is more than double of that on July 7 when there were 25 patients.

READ MORE SUGGESTION THAT EU COVID CERTIFICATES COULD BE USED TO GET INTO COSTA BLANCA VENUES

BRITISH TOURISTS IN SPAIN BOOKING RUSH AS NEW RULES ARE READY TO KICK IN