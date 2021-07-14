Brits have rushed to book holidays in Spain in the first five days after the UK dropped quarantine rules for NHS fully vaccinated Brits returning from amber countries.

In fact. the demand to travel to Spain from the UK quadrupled within the first 24 hours of the announcement by Grant Shapps last Thursday.

Easyjet reported an 400 per cent increase in flight reservations and a 440 per cent increase in holiday reservations compared to the previous week for countries on the amber list.

A spokesman from the budget airline told the Olive Press it had “added a total of over 75,000 extra seats to and from mainland Spain, the Canaries and the Balearics in the wake of the new rules which come into effect from July 15.”

The general director of Easyjet for the southern area of Europe, Javier Gándara , welcomed the relaxation of travel rules for the fully vaccinated. “We are delighted to see the response to the elimination of quarantine for fully-vaccinated people returning from the countries on the amber list,” he said.

The holiday group Hays Travel said Spain remained the top holiday destination for Brits looking to go abroad this summer: “There’s huge optimism from our customers who are booking for the popular destinations – about a quarter of our bookings are for Spain this summer.”

Spain remains on the amber list while the Balearic Islands are currently on the green list, although their status may change in the next review as covid infection rates rise across Spain.

