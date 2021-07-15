2,543 new COVID-19 cases were declared in the Valencian Community today(July 15) as daily infection totals returned to numbers last recorded in late February.

In contrast, though rising, hospitalisations are drastically lower compared to six months ago.

Today’s 2,543 new infections are up on yesterday’s figure of 2,098, and 700 more on a week-to-week basis.

1,638 of today’s cases were in Valencia Province, with 641 in Alicante and 255 in Castellon.

Two deaths from COVID have been confirmed in the last week with a total of 7,470 fatalities during the pandemic, and eight fatalities announced during the last seven days.

Hospital admissions have risen by 161 cases on a week-to-week comparison to 421 patients, a rise of 31 over the last 24 hours.

338 of the hospitalisations are in Valencia Province.

Though of concern, the hospital numbers are still low compared to the high COVID cases and the almost 5,000 hospital admissions in late January.

There are 61 people in intensive care, seven more than yesterday, and over double last Thursday’s figure of 29.

