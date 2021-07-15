A HANDFUL of museums across Spain can be visited free of charge from today until September 30, thanks to the cultural campaign carried out by the General Directorate of Fine Arts. The objective is to encourage the public to soak up the culture in Spain over the summer months. Museums run by the Directorate will be free to visit in the coming weeks. In a statement released by the Directorate, a spokeswoman said: "The museums will be free this summer in order to encourage society to rediscover the cultural habit of visiting state museums and promote the enjoyment of the historical heritage that they preserve. In total, there are fourteen museums across Spain will be involved in the programme from today: Free museums in Madrid National Archaeological Museum (Madrid) National Museum of Anthropology (Madrid) Cerralbo Museum (Madrid) Museum of America (Madrid) Sorolla Museum (Madrid) National Museum of Decorative Arts (Madrid) National Museum of Romanticism (Madrid) Free museums in Extremadura National Museum of Roman Art (Mérida) Free museums in Murcia National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Cartagena) Free museums in Castilla y León Cervantes House Museum (Valladolid) National Sculpture Museum (Valladolid) Free museums in Castilla - La Mancha El Greco Museum (Toledo) Sephardic Museum (Toledo) Free museums in Valencia National Museum of Ceramics and Sumptuary Arts "González Martí" (Valencia) READ MORE PETITION CALLS ON UK GOVT TO ALLOW VACCINATED EXPATS ON HOME VISITS WITHOUT A QUARANTINE