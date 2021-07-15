THE number of Covid-19 cases on the Rock has now reached 138, with three in residential homes and one in hospital.

Cases have not peaked above the hundreds since February this year.

Of the 138 infected, 127 are residents and 11 are visitors, according to latest data published by Gibraltar’s health authority on July 15.

In addition, a further 467 people are in self-isolation.

Due to the rise in cases, the government has already made the decision to cancel large gatherings, including Saturday Night Live and the Fair, which were due to take place later this year.

“It is obvious from the data coming in from all over Europe that the new Delta variant is spreading everywhere like wildfire,” said a spokesperson for the government.

“There are people who have had COVID-19 before who are becoming infected again, and this is happening even to those who have been double vaccinated. It is also clear that vaccinated people are better protected against the virus and this can be seen in the low number of hospital admissions, only one in Gibraltar in the last few months.”

