CORONAVIRUS infection rates have tripled in Spain over the past couple of weeks as the delta variant continues to advance across the country.

The week of July 5, Spain reported 120,351 new cases of COVID-19, according to the latest available data from the World Health Organization — a more than 82% increase from the prior week.

Despite the success of the vaccination roll-out, the outbreak of the delta variant is running wild among unvaccinated younger people and placing hospitals under growing pressure.

As a result, autonomous communities across Spain are tightening restrictions in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

These are the restrictions of each autonomy:

Andalucia

The Junta de Andalucía has stated that it will not change the criteria of restrictions that it has been applying throughout the pandemic, meaning it will only close the perimeter of the municipalities that exceed 1,000 cases per 10,000 inhabitants. They are confident the situation is ‘improving’ and for now no restrictions are necessary.

However, they have not ruled out closing off Conill, Tarifa, and Marbella- popular tourist destinations across the Costa del Sol that have seen a recent spike in cases.

Aragon

The community has returned to alert level 2. Bars and restaurants have to close at 11pm and the indoor capacity is limited to 50%, with a maximum of six people per table. Outdoors capacity is allowed to stay at 100%, with a maximum of 10 people per table. Nightclubs must close at 12.30am and no new customers can enter after midnight.

Balearics

The Balearic Government has extended the current restrictions until July 23. Indoors venues must only allow 100 people inside while and outdoor venues are capped at 200. Inside the premises, the maximum number of people per table is six and outdoors is 10.

Cantabria

Cantabria is committed to tightening the measures. On Wednesday a request was submitted to the Justice to implement the curfew from 1am to 6am in the morning across the 53 municipalities. Only six people can meet at one time unless they are cohabiting. Alcohol cannot be purchased in retail establishments or gas stations after 8pm.

Catalunya

Catalunya will close all nightlife at 12.30am and limit public access to public spaces such as parks or beaches between 12.30am and 6am. Social meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Castilla la Mancha

The Government of Castilla has refused to introduce new measures because it considers that they are ‘not yet necessary’.

Castile and Leon

In Castilla and León all venues must shut by 2am, with no new customers being allowed to enter after 1am. The use of the dance floors is also prohibited and the maximum number of people per table will be 10 people.

Madrid

The Community of Madrid the region has not enforced any new measures.

Valencian Community

The Valencian High Court of Justice has enforced a maximum of 10 people in social and family gatherings. The curfew is between 1am and 6am across 32 towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants.

The number of non-cohabitating people who can meet is limited to a maximum of ten, at home and in public spaces, and nightlife venues must shut at 12.30am. Clubs are limited to a 50% indoors capacity, with up to six people allowed to socialise at a table. Capacity outdoors is allowed to remain at 100%, with tables for up to 10 people.

The purchase of alcoholic beverages is also prohibited after 8pm.

Extremadura

The Junta de Extremadura has requested the courts allow the tightening of restrictions to municipalities at ‘very high risk’, including Villafranca de los Barros, Salvatierra de los Barros, Valverde de Leganés , Malpartida de Plasencia and Torrejoncillo. If authorised, the perimeter closure is expected to last for 14 days.

Galicia

The Government of Alberto Núñez-Feijóo has said nightlife will remain open but residents will be asked to present a PCR test, which will be carried out free of charge 48 hours before, in cities with a high level of restrictions.

Likewise, the Xunta has announced that the parks, beaches and places with a high concentration of young people will be closed off at nighttime.

La Rioja

The region remains in Level 2 of the Measurement Plan, with the hospitality industry may have a 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors, with six people per table. Nightlife venues must close at 2am.

Navarra

The Government of Navarra has said nightlife must close at 12am.

Basque Country

The Basque Government has said if the upward trend continues or there are an increase in pressure on hospitals then commercial, social and cultural activities will have to close earlier but this has yet to be confirmed.

It is not permitted to mix out with your household between midnight and 6am in parks, gardens, beaches, sports areas, tennis courts. skating or similar outdoor public spaces.

However, people are permitted to move through these spaces at night for ‘their own professional or economic use’

Murcia

Given the increase in cases, the Region of Murcia has ordered the closure of all indoor nightlife venues. Outside venues are allowed to continue opening but tables are limited to ten people and all outdoor venues must close at 2am. As for social celebrations, including weddings, the regional government still allows a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

