SPANISH superstar Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of the new Indiana Jones movie.

The 60-year-old will appear opposite Harrison Ford for the fifth installment of the popular series, currently being filmed in Glasgow.

Banderas, who is best known for his roles in Desperado and The Mask of Zorro, has yet to reveal who he will be playing in the blockbuster.

The Malaga-born actor joins Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make up the all-star cast.

It is an honor join on the screen to one of the most charismatic heroes in the history of cinema, with Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, James Mangold and the rest of this fabulous #IndianaJones’ team.https://t.co/81jakVRW0p pic.twitter.com/m7GTtUnyh7 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 16, 2021

James Mangold is taking over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who will still be serving as a producer, alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

Last month, it was reported that filming on the movie had been pushed back after Harrison was injured in a choreographed fight scene, in which he hurt his shoulder but filming once again underway in Scotland’s biggest city with the streets being transformed into 1960s New York for the filming.

