DETECTIVES in Madrid have launched a murder investigation to find the gang responsible for the killing of an 18-year-old boy with Asperger’s syndrome.

Isaac López Tirado, a reggaeton and rap singer who struggled with autism and schizophrenia, was found seriously injured on Calle del Comercio in the capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services tried to revive him for 30 minutes but he sadly died at the scene as a result of multiple stab wounds in his back.

Police are now hunting for those responsible and believe the killers, who fled from the attack on an electric scooter, could be members of the Dominican Don’t Play gang.

Issac’s family has since spoken out about the brutal attack and said that they were heartbroken the ‘talented’ teen was harassed for suffering Asperger’s.

His devastated sister told La Sexta that she was still in shock and could not understand why anyone would want to end her brother’s life.

She said: “My brother is a boy with Asperger’s, he loved his music and he was quiet.

“He has been composing for a long time. At home, he has the microphone, the computer and everything. He was talented.”

