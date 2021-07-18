VILLAMARTIN is to get a new rain collector as part of a €680,000 sewerage renovation in the area.

Problems with the current collector that runs along Cañada de las Estacas ravine were revealed during the DANA in September 2019 with flood water discharging into the river.

AGED: Part of the old rambla running through the Villamartin area

Environmentalists were concerned about toxins brought down from farmlands on higher ground affecting the biological infrastructure of the coast.

Villamartin and nearby La Zenia are very popular with British homeowners and holidaymakers, alike.

A proliferation of quality golf courses and a large shopping centre has proven a magnet for expats for many years.

Ángel Noguera, Councilor for Infrastructures of the Orihuela City Council, said: “Finally, and after several years of negotiation, we have obtained the necessary permits to take the current Rambla collector out of service so that the new collector runs underground through public roads and not through natural areas.”

Two new wastewater pumping stations will be built, along with over 400 metres of new piping.

José Aix, Deputy Mayor of Orihuela and Town Planning Councillor, admitted: “after the DANA episode, this problem was further aggravated due to the significant damage caused to the collector.”

Continuing: “Now, once the work is carried out, we will be able to eliminate wastewater discharges into the environment and ensure that 100% of the wastewater is treated and reused, improving life for the residents of Orihuela Costa.”

