A NURSE was left with a damaged eye socket after he was severely beaten for confronting a man who was not wearing face masks on the Madrid metro.

Police are investigating the serious assault which took place earlier this month.

They have released a mobile phone image of a man they are hoping to speak to in connection with the assault.

La Policía ha solicitado la colaboración ciudadana para localizar al agresor que clavó un punzón en el ojo a un sanitario en el metro de Madrid tras pedirle que se pusiera la mascarilla.pic.twitter.com/yz8wKT37JK — Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) July 18, 2021

The attack took place at the Alto del Arenal stop on Metro line 1 on Thursday, July 15.

The thug lashed out at the nurse after he questioned why the man was traveling without wearing a mask, which is against current COVID-19 regulations.

The suspect hit the nurse in the face shouting ‘I hope you die, asshole’ during the savage attack.

The victim has loss of vision in one eye and was taken to Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre to be treated.

The National Police are appealing for anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

