COVID-19 cases are over six times higher than four weeks ago according to today’s(July 20) figures for the Valencian Community.

2,112 new infections were reported today, compared to 1,553 cases last Tuesday, and just 332 cases a month earlier on June 22.

A 38 case COVID outbreak was reported in Valencia City, caused by social contact.

2.4 million people have been fully immunised against coronavirus in the region, with 2.9 million residents getting at least one dose of the vaccine.

Most of the current set of restrictions in the Valencian Community are due to expire on July 25.

They are expected to be maintained or expanded after a meeting involving Valencian president, Ximo Puig, and health experts this Thursday.

In spite of the large rises in coronavirus cases, only five deaths have been reported in the last week.

There were no fatalities announced today with the pandemic death toll remaining at 7,471.

Hospital admissions fell by ten since yesterday to 517, 150 more on a week-to-week basis.

There are 69 patients in intensive care, a rise of 27 over the last seven days.

