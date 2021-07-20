FOUR teenagers have been arrested in connection with a spate of vehicle thefts, which have taken place over the last three weeks.

On Monday, June 19, Police arrested a 16-year-old girl, two 17-year-old men, and one 18-year-old man for crimes including the theft of five motorcycles, two motorcycle helmets, and the tampering of two cars and one motorcycle.

Several investigations have been launched by the Criminal Investigation Department and all four suspects have been bailed to attend New Mole House at a later date, pending further enquiries.

Five motorcycles have been stolen

A number of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

The Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We would encourage people to report any persons that are seen acting suspiciously around vehicles.

“We’d also like to remind people that when parking their vehicles, to always lock and secure them.”

To contact the RGP call 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies. Reports can also be made online on the RGP website at www.police.gi/report-online

