CORONAVIRUS infections have fallen slightly today(July 23) to 2,913 new cases in the Valencian Community.

The last two days have seen cases above the 3,000 mark but today’s figures were released two hours earlier, as normal on a Friday, which meant a slightly reduced total.

Today’s 2,913 cases compares to 2,754 last Friday and a fall of 256 infections on yesterday’s total.

1,860 of today’s infections came from Valencia Province, with 764 in Alicante Province, and 289 in Castellon Province.

Three big outbreaks were reported in the Valencia City area including one of 35 cases caused by social contact

Three COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days were announced today.

The death toll is now 7,478, with eight fatalities reported in the last week.

Hospitalisations continue to go up and stand at 586 today, an increase of 28 on yesterday, and 154 more on a week-to-week basis.

There are 78 patients in intensive care, up by five on yesterday, and 19 more than a week ago on July 16.

On a positive note, just over three million people have now received at least one vaccination dose in the Valencian Community.

The Health Ministry said that over two-and-a-half million residents had been fully immunised.

