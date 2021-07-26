PEOPLE who don’t live together are banned from an overnight ‘hook up’ under a new ‘soft’ COVID-19 curfew announced by the Murcia government.

Murcia’s Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño, said the measure was squarely aimed at stopping illegal parties and social gatherings at ‘untimely’ hours.

From this Wednesday(July 28), any form of public or private meeting involving non-cohabiting people is prohibited between 2.00 am and 6.00 am.

That means spending a ‘night together’ between people not living under same roof has been ruled out by the regional government, though the prospect of enforcing the rule is an intriguing one.

Juan Jose Pedreño said:”These untimely hours are the main source of COVID infection among young people.”

He had no statistical evidence to back up that claim, but did report a ‘worrying’ 30% rise in COVID-19 cases in the last week across Murcia.

The figure was dominated by unvaccinated residents in the 15 to 29 age group, who accounted for 50.9% of new infections.

The government intends to maintain the 10.00 pm cut-off for retail alcohol sales and will keep the ten person limit on gatherings.

READ MORE WORRYING INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE MURCIA REGION