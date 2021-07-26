6,390 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the weekend in the Valencian Community, combining the Saturday and Monday regional health ministry figures.

In an early possible sign of an infection rate reduction, the increase was not as high as in previous weekends.

It’s still a significant rise of 527 cases, but the previous two weekend figures both produced leaps of around 1,200 infections,

Four deaths were announced today(July 26) and all of them occurred in the last week.

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 is now 7,482, a rise of 11 compared to last Monday.

Hospital admissions have maintained their pattern of an appreciable weekend increase.

715 people are being treated for the coronavirus, compared to 586 on Friday.

On a week-to-week comparison, it’s a sizeable rise of 314 patients.

91 people are in intensive care, compared to 78 last Friday.