LEGAL staff have only been able to process 13% of fines imposed by police for breaking COVID-19 rules in the Valencian Community.

208,000 infractions have been reported so far since varying restrictions began over 16 months ago.

Staffing numbers to deal with complaints and sanctions in the pre-pandemic era were only equipped to deal with up to 300 cases per year.

Extra workers were brought in but still have a massive backlog to deal with as new cases continue to pour in.

The processed sanctions amount to 26,826 complaints, according to the regional Justice and Interior Ministry.

The fines total €1,132,33 affecting 25,576 individuals and 1,240 businesses.

15% of offenders have admitted their guilt and received a reduced 40% penalty.

96% of complaints are small fines on people not wearing a mask or not wearing one properly.

The remainder largely involve premises not observing capacity limits or staging illegal parties.

In the overall 208,000 infraction total, Alicante Province has the largest number at 89,000 complaints, closely followed by Valencia Province on 88,000.

Castellon Province has so far logged 31,000 infractions.

READ MORE SLIGHT SIGNS OF COVID-19 INFECTION RATE SLOWING IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY