AS the enforcement of restrictions to combat the fifth wave of COVID in the Valencia region continues to spark argument and heated debate, the figures are clear – they work.

Statistics published today (Wednesday July 28) by the regional Health department confirm that the spread of the virus was successfully stopped or slowed down in 70% of towns and cities that were under a nocturnal curfew two weeks ago.

As with all measures, given the behaviour of the virus and testing methods, a period of 15 days must be allowed to check their effectivity.

It has now been established that 23 of the 32 towns and cities that were placed under curfew from 1 to 6 am on July 12 – the number was increased to 77 this Sunday – have contained the spread of the virus.

Photo by Cordon Press

In some cases new infections dropped, while in others the detection of positives slowed down drastically at a time when figures are increasing alarmingly throughout the country.

One of the clearest examples is Valencia city itself, one of the main epicentres of the new wave and which is now registering up to 300 cases less than last week – although it is still classed as ‘extreme risk’ for COVID.

Figures also dropped in other major pockets such as Gandia, Utiel, Buñol and Benicassim, the latter being the most affected city in Castellon Province due to a spread of the virus among young people.

