COVID-19 infections have dropped by nearly a third in the Valencian Community, as this week’s trend of falling case numbers continues.

The regional health ministry today(July 30) announced 1,977 new coronavirus cases.

A week ago, the figure was 2,913 infections.

The same downward ratio applies in comparison to yesterday’s total , when 2,968 cases were declared.

Hospital admissions appear to have stabilised in the region at below the 700 mark.

Hospitalisations today stand at 689, compared to 699 yesterday, and 715 last Monday, which regularly produces an increase straight after the weekend.

The week-to-week comparative rises are narrowing, with today’s patient numbers showing a rise of 103 on the July 23 total.

The previous weekly rise was 154.

Intensive care unit patients have gone up to 107, compared to 103 yesterday, and 78 a week ago.

Two deaths were reported today taking the pandemic death toll to 7,499.

21 fatalities caused by COVID-19 have been announced since last Friday.

