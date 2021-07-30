A scenic stretch of the Costa Blanca says hotel bookings are better than the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

Teulada-Moraira council says that July’s hotel occupancy figures were 65.68%, a three point rise on the same month two years ago.

Even into four months of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the area notched up a respectable 59.64% occupancy total.

Many Costa Blanca hoteliers say that domestic tourism is helping to bail them out as UK reservations are seriously down on previous years due to travel restrictions and uncertainty.

Teulada’s tourism councillor, Alejandro Llobell, said: “The figures from hotels and tourist rental companies are positive especially if you compare them with our last normal season.”

July’s rental accommodation numbers are coming in at 74% compared to 67.65% in 2019.

Alejandro Llobell said the increases were not just down to Spain bookings.

“Visits by Europeans, such as the Belgians, Dutch, and French are on the rise,” he observed.

