THE world famous Japanese restaurant, ROKA, has opened its doors in Mallorca for a temporary summer pop-up on the Island.

Based inside the luxury five star hotel Cap Vermell in Canyamel, Capdepera, the award-winning restaurant is open everyday until September 12.

Outside seating at ROKA, Mallorca (Credit: ROKA Facebook)

With multiple locations across London and one in Dubai, top chefs and waiters are being sent over to the pop-up to help train up new staff.

ROKA prides itself in delivering an authentic gastronomy experience, using a variety of cooking techniques, like robatayaki (a type of grill).

Traditional robata grill, Mallorca (Credit: ROKA Facebook)

What makes the popular eatery stand out is the open kitchen, where diners can watch talented chefs prepare technical dishes and cook over the traditional robata.

Robata cooked black cod (Credit: ROKA Facebook)

Expect delights like yellowtail sashimi with yuzu and truffle, lamb chops with Korean spices, black cod and prawn dumplings, and fried squid with shiso sauce, not to mention an array of exciting and colourful cocktails.

With outside dining and a DJ booth, this is certainly one not to miss this summer.

