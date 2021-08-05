HOT on the wheels of a high-profile Olympic debut for skateboarding, Orihuela City has just opened a dedicated new facility.

The new park is nine metres long by 23 and can accommodate skateboarding, roller-blading and BMX riders in the bowl.

OPEN NOW: The new €55,000 skating facility

The ‘Skatepark’ of La Aparecida was opened yesterday, August 4, by the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana.

He was accompanied by Councillors for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera and Rural Development, Víctor Valverde, at the €55,000 investment.

Bernabéu promised that this was to be the first of three planned for the municipality, with others to follow on the coast and in residential areas.

ON YOUR BIKE: The park can also be used for BMX riding and rollerblading

Orihuela Costa includes areas popular with expats including Villamartin, La Zenia, Cabo Roig and Playa Flamenca.

He said: “It has been an intense work, but also exciting, since in this area there are many fans of this sport.”

Emilio Bascuñana also expressed his satisfaction, now that the park is a reality: “despite the difficulties we have spent recovering sports facilities after DANA.”

Continuing: “I believe that we can be very proud to put this facility here for the use of La Aparecida residents and others in the municipality.”

